Washington news in brief

Hill visits Arkansans at Air Force school

WASHINGTON -- Winter comes early at the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Rep. French Hill discovered earlier this month.

He traveled to Colorado Springs, Colo. -- home of the elite school -- which is more than a mile above sea level.

"It started snowing ... and kind of snowed all day," the Republican from Little Rock said.

He used some of his time to track down young people from the Natural State.

"I got to meet our Arkansans at the Air Force Academy and got to have lunch with our cadets. They're doing great," he said. "It was really great to see them thriving."

Also this month, Hill made a detour to Cheyenne Mountain, home of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and a bunker designed to withstand a nearby nuclear attack.

Since taking office in January 2015, Hill has visited three of the nation's five service academies, checking in with Arkansans each time.

In February 2016, he stopped by the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., and had dinner with 27 of the 38 Arkansans. That October, he made similar visit to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.

Near the top of Hill's to-do list? Trips to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y.

Hill said he hopes to visit those institutions "sometime soon."

Boozman remarks open recycling event

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, a member of the Senate Recycling Caucus, delivered opening remarks at a forum on electronics recycling Tuesday in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill.

Along with U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., the Republican from Rogers has served as the group's longtime co-chairman.

When he was selected for the post, Boozman said that recycling involves more than just cans and bottles, pointing to the importance of recycling to the steel industry, which has flourished in Arkansas.

Other sectors are also affected, he noted at the time.

"These industries employ thousands of hardworking Americans, and we need to continue our efforts to improve policies that encourage job growth and the benefits of recycling," Boozman said.

The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries said the electronics recycling industry generates nearly $1.5 billion in exports per year and employs more than 45,000 workers.

"In 2011, the U.S. electronics recycling industry processed more than 4.4 million tons of used and end-of-life electronics equipment," the trade group said.

Cotton seeks interns

for office in spring

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton is inviting young people who are interested in working on Capitol Hill to apply for a spring internship.

Those selected to work for the Republican from Dardanelle will "have the opportunity to experience the daily operations of Senator Cotton's office and witness the legislative process firsthand," according to a press release. Undergraduate and graduate students can apply for full-time or part-time openings by sending a resume and cover letter to internships_cotton@cotton.senate.gov.

Applicants should explain why they're interested in the internship and the times and dates that they'd be available, the announcement said.

McLarty Scholars for 2017 chosen

Three people have been named McLarty Scholars for 2017, enabling them to live and work in Washington.

Two University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service students, Mollie Henager of Conway and Emily Smith of Little Rock, will hold semester-long fellowships at Vital Voices Global Partnership.

A Clinton School graduate, Yvonne Quek, will complete a yearlong fellowship at the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security. Quek, originally from Singapore, was a McLarty Scholar last year as well, working at Vital Voices.

Donna McLarty, a Texarkana native who co-founded Vital Voices, said the three recipients had all been "accomplished and engaged graduate students."

"These women are true leaders who are passionately committed to both public service and women's empowerment on their campuses, in their communities and on their international projects," she said in a written statement.

Vital Voices says it "identifies, trains, and empowers emerging women leaders and social entrepreneurs around the globe."

The Washington-based nonprofit group focuses on political and public leadership, human rights and economic opportunity.

The Georgetown institute, on the other hand, "examines and highlights the roles and experiences of women in peace and security worldwide through cutting edge research, global convenings and strategic partnerships."

The McLarty fellowships were created in 2002 by McLarty and her husband, former White House chief of staff Mack McLarty; their sons, Franklin and Mark; their daughter-in-law Gabriela; and their granddaughter Brianna.

