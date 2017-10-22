Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — Retired Army Gen. David Petraeus. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Sens. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.; Gold Star father Khizr Khan. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — McConnell; Mulvaney; White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders; California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock; repeats 1 p.m., Fox News Channel.
Print Headline: TV news shows
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TV news shows
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.