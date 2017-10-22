Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s This Week — Retired Army Gen. David Petraeus. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s Meet the Press — Sens. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ Face the Nation — White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.; Gold Star father Khizr Khan. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s State of the Union — Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday — McConnell; Mulvaney; White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders; California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock; repeats 1 p.m., Fox News Channel.