PAPER TRAILS: Women in business due kudos; unique Airbnb in North Little Rock; film needs extras

BIZ QUIZ: Four more prominent businessmen recently were announced as the 2018 inductees to the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame.

Which raises a question: Where are the businesswomen?

Each year since 1999, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Sam M. Walton College of Business inducts four members. Of the 82 members (including the 2018 class), 78 are men.

Two women -- Johnelle Hunt of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. and Thelma L. Joshua of J.M. Products Inc. -- have been recognized as part of husband-wife business teams. And only two women -- Millie Ward of Stone Ward, class of 2015 and the late Patricia P. Upton of Aromatique Inc., class of 2016 -- have been inducted as individuals.

Each year the Hall of Fame calls for nominations (visit walton.uark.edu/abhf/); a committee reviews them and selects four honorees.

We asked head of the selection committee Ann Bordelon, who is the chief financial officer of the Mitchell Communications Group -- and, well, a woman -- about the lack of women represented.

"We were pleased to see women recognized in both the 2015 and 2016 classes," Bordelon says. "We encourage and need more nominations of women and people of color."

For more Arkansas Business Hall of Fame diversity, nominators better get down to business.

LODGE HODGEPODGE: In a treehouse lodging feature, the fall issue of The Pioneer Woman magazine highlights Treehouse Cottages in Eureka Springs, saying "the four 'Hidden Forest' tree houses stand 24 feet off the ground and include everything you could possibly need for a stay in the woods -- no roughing it required!"

So Treehouse Cottages is a place to branch out.

And in North Little Rock, there's a unique Airbnb listing. It's not merely on the water, it's in the water. The highly rated one-bedroom, one-bath Sea Ray, sitting in a slip at Rockwater Marina, can sleep four (but cannot be propelled; it must stay docked).

Talk about a river view.

MOVIE DUTY: Here's some extra exciting news for would-be film stars.

Extras are needed for the third installment of God's Not Dead, which is filming in Little Rock and other Arkansas locations. Filmmakers seek hundreds of students and adults of mixed ages and races; a limited number of positions are paid.

On Tuesday (6:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) they need extras as churchgoers. On Nov. 1 (overnight, 6 p.m.-5 a.m.) and Nov. 4 (4-8 p.m.), they need extras as churchgoers and protesters. Times subject to change.

To be cast, submit head/body shots (professional photos unnecessary) holding up a card of the current date to gnd3moviecasting@gmail.com with the subject line Background Artist. We're told, "Additional roles and dates may be available, and anyone interested is encouraged to apply."

And ... that's a wrap.

