Senators get a taste of Arkansas goods at GOP's luncheon

WASHINGTON -- Dozens of Senate Republicans sampled Arkansas state products last week, breaking bread from Harrison and savoring Woo Pig Chewy ice cream from Searcy.

The event was an informal luncheon at the U.S. Capitol. Responsibility for the weekly meal, which was held in the Mansfield Room, rotates among the 52 Republican members.

Thursday, it was U.S. Sen. John Boozman's turn to host the luncheon; during the gathering, he bragged about the Natural State and highlighted a few of his home-state businesses.

Afterward, lawmakers received goody bags containing bottles of Mountain Valley Spring Water from Hot Springs, Westrock Coffee from Little Rock, plus Mason jars stocked with the ingredients for Dirty (Arkansas-grown Riceland-brand) Rice.

Boozman said he can personally vouch for the items he gave away, adding, "These are all wonderful products."

The senators also received Ring Pops -- a nod to Crater of Diamonds State Park -- even though the suckers are from Pennsylvania.

Boozman's campaign paid for the gifts.

"Everybody really enjoyed the lunch. We had a big crowd, probably a little bit bigger than normal," the senator said afterward.

The dessert, crafted by Yarnell's, was probably the highlight. "Everybody loved the ice cream. It was just a big hit," the Republican from Rogers said.

The participating Arkansas businesses welcomed the exposure.

Mike Nabors, owner of Neighbor's Mill Bakery & Cafe in Harrison, said he was delighted to ship Neighbor's Best bread to the U.S. Capitol.

"We're excited. We were looking forward to hearing how it went," he said.

Nabors and his family have been making the bread since their business was launched along U.S. 65 in 2000.

Each loaf contains nine types of grains, he said.

"We have hard red wheat that we grind on a 120-year-old grist mill here at the mill," Nabors said. "And it has lots of grains like pumpkin seed and flax seed and sesame seed and poppy seed. And oats. And, hmmm, I'm losing track here.

"When we opened ... it felt like we almost had to force people to try that bread, but once they tried it they loved it and it's our number one seller now," he said.

It took less coaxing to persuade Arkansans to try Woo Pig Chewy, an ice cream with the Razorback emblem emblazoned on the side of the carton.

The flavor is one of the Searcy company's top five sellers, according to Mitch Evans, Yarnell's vice president of sales and marketing.

The ingredients are fairly straightforward.

"It's brownie ice cream with brownie batter and brownie chips in it," he said.

No flax seed, no poppy seed; just 190 calories per serving of creamy, sugary goodness.

Yarnell's sent the senators a 3-gallon can, enough for 75 scoops. "It is a lot of ice cream," Evans said. "We packed it in dry ice and Fed-Exed it overnight."

Why was Woo Pig Chewy selected?

"Actually Sen. Boozman requested that flavor himself," Evans said. "This is the only company that produces Woo Pig Chewy. It is definitely an Arkansas product."

SundayMonday on 10/23/2017