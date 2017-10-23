Strong wind from storms downs trees, causes power failures across Arkansas

A strong line of storms caused damage and power failures in multiple Arkansas counties early Sunday, according to an official at the National Weather Service.

John Lewis, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said the storms brought damaging winds and moved into Arkansas from Oklahoma at about 1 a.m. Sunday. He said the storms had traveled into central Arkansas about 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday.

Damage from the storms was reported in a number of Arkansas counties, including Johnson, Logan, Pope and Yell, Lewis said. Winds from the storms were estimated at 60 to 80 mph, he said.

The storm downed trees but no injuries were reported, Lewis said. If there was building damage from the storm, he said it was mostly roof damage.

Entergy spokesman David Lewis said peak failures came about 5 a.m. with 18,247 failures. As of Sunday afternoon, power was out for 3,153 customers, according to Entergy's website.

