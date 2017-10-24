Sheriff's office: Central Arkansas man arrested on rape charges, accused of having sexual contact with minor

A central Arkansas man accused of having sexual contact with a minor has been arrested, a sheriff's office said.

David Lee Washburn Sr., 34, was booked Monday night into the Lonoke County jail on charges that include two counts of rape after authorities receiving information that he had been having sexual contact with a minor, according to a Tuesday news release.

The release cited an initial complaint against Washburn, a Ward resident, that was filed in September.

The 34-year-old was still being held at the Lonoke County jail as of Tuesday afternoon with no bail set, records show. He is scheduled to appear in court 8 a.m. Wednesday.