Arkansas woman, 44, dies after vehicle runs off road, overturns

A 44-year-old Arkansas woman died Saturday after her vehicle ran off a road and then overturned, authorities said.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., LaDonna Bailey of Cave City was driving a 2003 Chevy east on Arkansas 56 in Sharp County when she failed to negotiate a curve, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The vehicle ran off the road. Bailey then overcorrected, causing the Chevrolet to overturn and stop on the north side of the highway, the report said.

Bailey suffered fatal injuries.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

The death was one of at least 405 in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.