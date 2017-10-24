Arkansas man charged in assault of child, 7

BLYTHEVILLE -- Authorities charged a 70-year-old Blytheville man with sexually assaulting a 7-year-old after the child's mother reported the assault.

Johnny Warren was arraigned Monday in Blytheville District Court where District Judge Shannon Langston set bail at $100,000. Warren is being held in the Mississippi County jail in Luxora, said Sgt. John Frazier, commander of the Blytheville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.

Frazier said the child's mother reported that the assault occurred Aug. 7. Physicians at Great River Medical Center in Blytheville evaluated the child, and authorities notified the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division to begin an investigation.

Investigators found credible evidence, and Warren was arrested Friday, Frazier said.

