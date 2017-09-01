Passers-by save woman, chase down masked attacker, police say; Little Rock teen faces attempted rape charge

A Little Rock teenager who attacked a woman and pulled her toward trees was chased down by two people driving by and later arrested, police said.

Officers were called at 7:22 p.m. Thursday to the Fairview Baptist Church at 5420 W. 35th St. and found a man pinning 19-year-old Kalon Henry to the ground, according to a police report.

A 26-year-old woman at the scene told police that she was walking south in the 3600 block of Mabelvale Pike when Henry attacked her. Henry, who was masked, tried to drag the woman away from the road, began to pull down her pants and tried to rape her, the woman said.

The woman said she was able to fight back and pulled Henry back toward the street as two Little Rock residents were driving by.

Priscella Eatmon, 50, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old Ladell Johnson, pulled over when they spotted the struggle and tailed Henry as he ran away, police said. Johnson reportedly chased the teen and pinned him to the ground in the church’s southwest parking lot. He held Henry down until police arrived.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempt to commit rape, possession of a controlled substance as well as a warrant for failing to appear. Police said he had women’s jewelry as well as marijuana hidden in his sock.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges at a Friday morning court appearance. His bail was set at $50,000.

Eatmon said in a phone interview that she was driving with Johnson to his uncle’s house when they spotted a man attempting to drag a woman into a nearby wooded area. She and Johnson made a U-turn and urged the woman to get into their car, she said.

When the attacker spotted them, he took off, Eatmon said. She drove after him as Johnson swapped his flip-flops for tennis shoes, then got out to run after him, Eatmon said.

The woman was hysterical but was calmed down after police arrived and was very thankful, Eatmon said.

“That could have been my mama; that could have been my grandmama; that could have been my child,” she said. “I would want somebody to stop and help my child."