Man now faces attempted murder charge in stabbing of woman at Arkansas trail

A man accused of stabbing a woman while she walked at a historic trail in Arkansas now faces an upgraded charge of first-degree attempted murder, according to the prosecuting attorney.

Twelfth Judicial District Prosecutor Daniel Shue said in a statement Friday that probable cause existed to charge Elijah Zachariah Reed, 26, with that charge as well as one count of kidnapping.

The counts accuse Reed of taking a “course of conduct intended to culminate in the commission of murder” and restraining the victim with the intent of interfering “substantially with her liberty.”

Reed initially faced a charge of first-degree battery in the stabbing of 44-year-old Anong Wendy Chanthavongsy, who suffered about 15 stab wounds to her back, neck and head areas, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

In the affidavit, authorities say Reed confessed to chasing down Chanthavongsy at the Fort Smith National Historic Site Trail on Wednesday morning and stabbing her multiple times. He later reportedly threw the knife he used into the Arkansas River.

Reed was found “with blood on his body and clothing” on Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith a short time after the attack off Parker Avenue.

Chanthavongsy was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She was listed in stable condition at the time of the report.

Authorities previously said the act appeared to be “random” in nature.

Reed’s arraignment is set for Wednesday at the Sebastian County Courts Building. He is being held at the Sebastian County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond, records show.