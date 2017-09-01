Ultimate goal the same for NLR

North Little Rock played in the 2016 Class 7A state championship game in Jamie Mitchell's second season at the school.

But a 53-19 loss to Fayetteville in December at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock meant that despite the Charging Wildcats winning 12 games and the 7A-Central Conference title, Mitchell and his team was left with an empty feeling.

Almost nine months later as North Little Rock begins its 2017 season today at Maumelle, Mitchell's goal is the same as it was when he was hired to replace Brad Bolding in May 2015.

"My whole purpose of being here is to win a state championship," Mitchell said. "That is our everyday goal. That is our everyday purpose. Until we get that accomplished, I'm not going to be satisfied here. I think it can happen here and I think it will happen here. We have to keep working at that level to make it happen."

Senior wide receiver Erion Cooney agrees with his coach.

"On the field, in the weight room, that's all we think about," Cooney said. "That's our motivation, to get back [to the state championship game] because we lost."

As North Little Rock attempts to return to the state championship game, it will be led by a new quarterback.

With Trey Cox's graduation, senior David Chapple takes over. Chapple was the backup early last season to Cox before breaking his collarbone in a Week 2 game against Little Rock McClellan. He moved to wide receiver in time for the Class 7A playoffs as Cox took control.

"He's going to be the whole key," Mitchell said. "I think whether he can put weeks together, back to back, and play at a high level over a period of time is going to be a real big factor for us offensively. We've got all the confidence in the world he can do that."

North Little Rock took a hit at running back with Alex Day and Wynton Ruth graduating. But Mitchell is high on junior John James, who transferred to North Little Rock before last season but didn't play because of a torn ACL. Also, juniors Oscar Adaway (a transfer from Little Rock Central) and Tyler Day will contribute in the backfield.

Cooney and Deontae Montgomery lead the Charging Wildcats' receivers. Cooney caught five touchdown passes in 2016 and Montgomery had three.

Defensively, senior Zavion Moore leads the Charging Wildcats up front on the defensive line. Moore, a first-team Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps defensive lineman in 2016, finished with 31 tackles and seven sacks last season. Senior defensive back Jalen Grisley intercepted two passes a year ago.

Savana Melton has emerged as one of the top kickers in the state. The senior made 7 of 9 field goals in 2016 and converted 68 of 72 extra points, earning second-team Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps honors.

"Savana has been incredible for our program," Mitchell said. "She's gotten better."

Nicholas Burks, also a senior, averaged 36.6 yards per punt a year ago.

After Maumelle, North Little Rock plays nonconference games against McClellan on Sept. 8 and Little Rock Parkview on Sept. 15 before opening 7A-Central Conference play at Little Rock Central on Sept. 22.

Mitchell hopes his team forgets about the 2016 season, despite going 12-1.

"Every team is different," Mitchell said. "I learned that early on in my coaching career. A team's chemistry and dynamics are different. This is a team with a totally different identity than last year. Doesn't mean good, bad or otherwise. But it's a different football team.

"The team last year did some things that have never happened before in school history. Certainly, we relish those memories and thoughts. But we've got to continue to move forward."

