Head-on crash, scooter wreck fatal

A North Little Rock man was killed early Friday in a head-on collision that occurred while one vehicle was trying to pass another, a day after a Midland man died in a crash in Sebastian County, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Friday's crash happened about 5:20 a.m. on Arkansas 365 near Kelly Crossing, which is just outside North Little Rock city limits.

State police said a southbound 2003 Pontiac was attempting to pass another vehicle when it entered the northbound lanes and hit an oncoming 1993 Chevrolet head-on.

The Chevrolet's driver, Carl Moore, 72, suffered fatal injuries.

A state police spokesman said the Pontiac's driver was not hurt. Further details, including whether the Pontiac driver was cited, won't be known until a full report on the crash is completed next week, the spokesman said.

On Thursday afternoon, a 63-year-old man died when his scooter drove off a state highway and into a tree in Sebastian County, according to a state police report.

It happened around 2:05 p.m. outside Midland, according to a state police report. Phillip Walker of Midland was riding a Honda scooter east on Arkansas 252 when it went off the road and hit a tree, state police said.

Walker suffered fatal injuries, but no one else was hurt in the wreck, the report said.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of both crashes, state police said.

Metro on 09/02/2017