Home / Latest News /
2 dead after tractor-trailer veers off I-40, travels into creek
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:28 a.m.
Two men died after the tractor-trailer in which they were traveling left Interstate 40 and drove into a creek, colliding with a tree in Franklin County early Thursday, state police said.
A 2001 Volvo VN was heading east on I-40 near Dirty Creek around 3 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.
The tractor-trailer left the roadway and struck a guardrail, then drove off an embankment and into a creek where it hit a tree, police said.
Both the driver, 52-year-old Larry Brooks of Morganton, N.C., and a passenger, 54-year-old Michael McPeters of Lenoir, N.C., suffered fatal injuries, police said.
No one else was reported hurt in the wreck.
Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.
Including Brooks and McPeters, at least 330 people have died on state roads in 2017, according to preliminary data.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 2 dead after tractor-trailer veers off I-40, travels into creek
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.