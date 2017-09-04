Escaped Arkansas jail inmate surrenders after 4 days

WYNNE, Ark. — Authorities in northeast Arkansas say an escaped jail inmate is back in custody after four days on the run.

Cross County Sheriff J.R. Smith says inmate Larry Jackson Jr. walked into the lobby of the county jail and surrendered to authorities shortly before 6 a.m. Monday.

Smith says Jackson escaped shortly before midnight Thursday when he distracted a jailer and ran through an unlocked kitchen door. Smith says a jailer violated a jail policy by agreeing to move Jackson from his cell during the night shift.

Jackson was being held on first-degree battery charges. Smith says Jackson will face an additional charge of escape and that he hopes to also pursue charges against Jackson's cell mate for failing to report Jackson's plans to jailers.