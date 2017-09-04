Subscribe Register Login
Monday, September 04, 2017, 2:36 p.m.

Ex village mayor faces NY child-porn charges

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:31 a.m.

STILLWATER, N.Y. (AP) — The mayor of Stillwater, New York, has resigned following his arrest on child pornography charges.

According to the Times Union, Deputy Mayor Frank Tatum is serving as acting mayor of the village following Rick Nelson's arrest.

Nelson could not be reached for comment.

Tatum says in a statement that the village "will continue to move forward" despite the "incredibly difficult" situation.

Information from: Times Union, http://www.timesunion.com

