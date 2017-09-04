Home / Latest News /
Ex village mayor faces NY child-porn charges
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:31 a.m.
STILLWATER, N.Y. (AP) — The mayor of Stillwater, New York, has resigned following his arrest on child pornography charges.
According to the Times Union, Deputy Mayor Frank Tatum is serving as acting mayor of the village following Rick Nelson's arrest.
Nelson could not be reached for comment.
Tatum says in a statement that the village "will continue to move forward" despite the "incredibly difficult" situation.
Information from: Times Union, http://www.timesunion.com
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Ex village mayor faces NY child-porn charges
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.