Ex village mayor faces NY child-porn charges

STILLWATER, N.Y. (AP) — The mayor of Stillwater, New York, has resigned following his arrest on child pornography charges.

According to the Times Union, Deputy Mayor Frank Tatum is serving as acting mayor of the village following Rick Nelson's arrest.

Nelson could not be reached for comment.

Tatum says in a statement that the village "will continue to move forward" despite the "incredibly difficult" situation.

Information from: Times Union, http://www.timesunion.com