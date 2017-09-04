Indians' Ramirez's five extra-base hits lead rout

DETROIT — Jose Ramirez tied a major league record with five extra-base hits, including two home runs that deflected off Detroit outfielders, and the Cleveland Indians routed the Tigers 11-1 Sunday for their 11th consecutive victory.

Ramirez had three doubles in becoming the 13th player with five extra-base hits in a game. Kris Bryant of the Cubs did it last year, and the previous Cleveland player to accomplish the feat was Kelly Shoppach in 2008.

The AL Central-leading Indians have their longest winning streak since a team-record 14-game run last year. They outscored the Tigers 29-5 while posting their first four-game sweep in Detroit.

Ramirez went 5 for 5, driving in three runs and scoring three. Earlier this summer, the Cleveland infielder became the first big leaguer to get 14 extra-base hits during a seven-game game.

Ramirez hit a strange solo homer in the first. The ball hit the yellow padding on top of the left-field fence, popped straight in the air and bounced off the padding and back into play. As left fielder Mikie Mahtook tried to grab the ball with his bare hand, he knocked it over the fence.

In the sixth, right fielder Alex Presley reached above the fence for Ramirez’s drive and ball bounced out of his glove and over the wall.

WHITE SOX 6, RAYS 2 Chicago rookie Lucas Giolito struck out 10 in seven sharp innings, and Jose Abreu homered in his return to the lineup for the host White Sox.

ROYALS 5, TWINS 4 Kansas City’s Lorenzo Cain hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning after a checked-swing call went his way on a close two-strike pitch. The visiting Royals trailed 4-3 and had two on with two outs when Cain drove a fastball over Byron Buxton and off the center-field wall.

RANGERS 7, ANGELS 6 Elvis Andrus hit two of host Texas’ four home runs and the Rangers took the rubber game of a series with wild-card implications for both teams.

ORIOLES 5, BLUE JAYS 4 (12) Welington Castillo homered twice for host Baltimore, including a game-tying shot in the ninth inning, and Mark Trumbo won it in the 12th with an RBI single.

MARINERS 10, ATHLETICS 2 Robinson Cano homered and drove in four runs, Andrew Albers took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and the host Mariners completed a three-game series sweep.

YANKEES 9, RED SOX 2 Matt Holliday and Todd Frazier hit back-to-back home runs as host New York wore out Chris Sale early and routed Boston, taking three of four games in their final series of the season to make up ground on the American League East leaders.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 5, ROCKIES 1 Ketel Marte and Brandon Drury homered in visiting Arizona’s three-run sixth, and the Diamondbacks extended their winning streak to 10 games.

BRAVES 5, CUBS 1 Max Fried combined with four relievers on a five-hitter in his first major league start, and the visiting Braves ended the Cubs’ six-game winning streak.

BREWERS 7, NATIONALS 2 Domingo Santana homered twice, and host Milwaukee pulled within a half-game of Colorado for the NL’s second wild card.

PADRES 6, DODGERS 4 Erick Aybar hit a two-run homer and Jose Pirela also went deep to help the host Padres hand the major league-leading Dodgers their eighth loss in nine games. PHILLIES 3, MARLINS 1 (12) Nick Williams hit a two-run single with two out in the 12th inning, and five Phillies pitchers held the host Marlins to four hits.

CARDINALS 7, GIANTS 3 Harrison Bader hit a tiebreaking homer in the decisive sixth inning after Madison Bumgarner homered in the bottom of the fifth, and the visiting Cardinals gained ground in the wild-card race.

PIRATES 3, REDS 1 Trevor Williams pitched seven scoreless innings and Jordy Mercer hit his career-best 13th homer, leading host Pittsburgh to the victory.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 8, METS 6 Cameron Maybin hit a three-run homer, George Springer connected for the second consecutive day and the host Astros swept their weekend series with the Mets.

Sports on 09/04/2017