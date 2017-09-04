Police: Little Rock motel employee calls 911 after assailant pulls out shotgun

A Little Rock motel employee called police early Saturday after two people tried to get into the lobby, and one pulled out a shotgun, authorities said.

Little Rock police officers were sent at 12:13 a.m. to the Rest Inn at 8217 Interstate 30 after getting a call about a robbery in progress, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 26-year-old employee told officers that two people with bandanas over their faces walked into the building and tried to open the inner lobby door, but it was locked.

One of the people pulled his bandana down and said something to his partner, the employee said. Then, he reportedly started to take a double-barreled shotgun out of his pants.

The employee said he ducked behind the counter and called 911. The two assailants left in an unknown direction, the employee said.

Police lifted fingerprints from multiple doors. No suspects were named on the report.