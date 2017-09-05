Home / Latest News /
DQ Grill & Chill to open in Little Rock on Friday
This article was published today at 11:08 a.m.
PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER
It's official: Friday is the grand opening of the DQ Grill & Chill in Little Rock.
That’s according to franchisee Blake Lively and the Facebook page for the store at 6100 W. 12th St., which is near University Avenue.
The first 100 people to buy a cake will get one free Blizzard a week for an entire year.
Operating hours for the new restaurant are 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, though Lively says they may close the lobby an hour ahead of that and operate only through the drive-thru.
The phone number is (501) 661-8171.
