Residents report invasion attempt

A stranger tried to force himself into a Little Rock apartment early Sunday and fired off two rounds before fleeing, the victims told police.

Police were sent to an apartment in the Whispering Oaks apartment complex at 1812 Reservoir Road at 1:34 a.m., according to a police report.

Outside the apartment, officers reportedly found two shell casings. A bullet had struck the door and the door frame, police said.

A 25-year-old resident of the apartment told police that she and her friends were playing a video game when someone began to bang on her door.

One of the woman's friends, a 25-year-old man, answered the door. When he did, a stranger tried to force his way into the home, the victims said.

During the struggle, the stranger shoved a silver handgun past the door opening and fired two rounds before running away, the victims said.

The woman told police she thought the gunman wanted to buy marijuana and mistakenly believed that she sold the drug.

A neighbor told police he saw someone approach the door, then leave. He heard two gunshots later that night, the neighbor said.

None of the victims were reported injured. A suspect was not named on the report.

Armed man seen outside LR motel

A Little Rock motel employee called police early Saturday after two people tried to get into the lobby and one pulled out a shotgun, authorities said.

Little Rock police officers were sent at 12:13 a.m. to the Rest Inn at 8217 Interstate 30 after getting a call about a robbery in progress, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 26-year-old employee told officers that two people with bandannas over their faces walked into the building and tried to open the inner lobby door, but it was locked.

One of the people pulled his bandana down and said something to his partner, the employee said. Then, he reportedly started to take a double-barreled shotgun out of his pants.

The employee said he ducked behind the counter and called 911. The two assailants left in an unknown direction, the employee said.

Police lifted fingerprints from multiple doors. No suspects were named on the report.

Gunman demand swallet of LR man

A Little Rock man was robbed of his wallet and cash after a gunman demanded the items from him Saturday night, police said.

Police were sent at 9:27 p.m. to a home in the 1400 block of South Schiller Street, according to a Little Rock police report.

A 62-year-old man told officers he was at his rental property when he heard noises and went outside to check them out.

The man said a stranger ran toward him, took out a gun and demanded his wallet and cellphone. The 62-year-old reportedly told the gunman he did not have a cellphone on him but handed over a wallet containing $175.

The stranger fled the area, police said. No suspect was named on the report.

Metro on 09/05/2017