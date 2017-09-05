Police: Break-in reported at west Little Rock liquor store; large rock found inside business

Police are investigating after an alarm went off at a west Little Rock liquor store early Friday, and a large rock was found inside the entrance, according to a police report.

Police were sent Friday at 4:41 a.m. to Wine & Spirits of West Little Rock at 17200 Chenal Parkway, according to a police report.

A window on the front door was loose and a large rock was lying on the ground inside the business, police said.

No one was inside when officers arrived. It was not immediately clear if any items were missing, police said.