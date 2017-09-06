Home / Latest News /
Organizers announce return of Food Truck Fridays to downtown Little Rock, reveal 1st week's lineup
This article was published today at 5:46 p.m.
Main Street Food Truck Fridays returns to downtown Little Rock on Friday with four options on this week’s lineup.
The trucks — BlackHound BBQ, El Buen Gusto, Katmandu Momo and Loblolly Creamery — will be set up at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Main Street from 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Below is a sampling of what’s on the menu at the locations:
• BlackHound BBQ: Pulled pork, chopped beef, ribs, polish sausage, barbecue nachos, chicken wings, turkey legs, baked beans and coleslaw
• El Buen Gusto: Papusas, tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tamales and nachos
• Katmandu Momo: Momo, spicy potatoes, fried rice and New York-style cheesecake
• Loblolly Creamery: Ice cream cups, waffle cones, floats, ice cream sandwiches, brownies and cookies
