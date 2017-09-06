Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, September 06, 2017, 6:20 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Organizers announce return of Food Truck Fridays to downtown Little Rock, reveal 1st week's lineup

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 5:46 p.m.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/JEFF MITCHELL - 04/21/2016 - Brandy McNair gets her order from food truck operator Kyler Nordeck on the opening Friday of this year's Main Street food truck Fridays at Main Street and Capitol Avenue in downtown Little Rock, April 21, 2017. The Friday-only event will end June 23.

PHOTO BY JEFF MITCHELL

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/JEFF MITCHELL - 04/21/2016 - Brandy McNair gets her order from food truck operator Kyler Nordeck on the opening Friday of this year's Main Street food truck Fridays at Main Street and Capitol Avenue in downtown Little Rock, April 21, 2017. The Friday-only event will end June 23.


Main Street Food Truck Fridays returns to downtown Little Rock on Friday with four options on this week’s lineup.

The trucks — BlackHound BBQ, El Buen Gusto, Katmandu Momo and Loblolly Creamery — will be set up at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Main Street from 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Below is a sampling of what’s on the menu at the locations:

• BlackHound BBQ: Pulled pork, chopped beef, ribs, polish sausage, barbecue nachos, chicken wings, turkey legs, baked beans and coleslaw

• El Buen Gusto: Papusas, tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tamales and nachos

• Katmandu Momo: Momo, spicy potatoes, fried rice and New York-style cheesecake

• Loblolly Creamery: Ice cream cups, waffle cones, floats, ice cream sandwiches, brownies and cookies

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Organizers announce return of Food Truck Fridays to downtown Little Rock, reveal 1st week's lineup

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online