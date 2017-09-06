Organizers announce return of Food Truck Fridays to downtown Little Rock, reveal 1st week's lineup

Main Street Food Truck Fridays returns to downtown Little Rock on Friday with four options on this week’s lineup.

The trucks — BlackHound BBQ, El Buen Gusto, Katmandu Momo and Loblolly Creamery — will be set up at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Main Street from 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Below is a sampling of what’s on the menu at the locations:

• BlackHound BBQ: Pulled pork, chopped beef, ribs, polish sausage, barbecue nachos, chicken wings, turkey legs, baked beans and coleslaw

• El Buen Gusto: Papusas, tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tamales and nachos

• Katmandu Momo: Momo, spicy potatoes, fried rice and New York-style cheesecake

• Loblolly Creamery: Ice cream cups, waffle cones, floats, ice cream sandwiches, brownies and cookies