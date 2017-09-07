2018-2020 football conferences

A breakdown of the Arkansas high school football conference assignments for the 2018-2020 cycle, which were released Wednesday by the Arkansas Activities Association.
CLASS 7A
7A-CENTRAL Bryant, Cabot, Little Rock Catholic, Little Rock Central, Conway, Fort Smith Northside, Fort Smith South-side, North Little Rock
7A-WEST Bentonville, Bentonville West, Fayetteville, Rogers, Rogers Heritage, Springdale, Springdale Har-Ber, Van Buren
CLASS 6A
6A-EAST Jacksonville, Jonesboro, Marion, Mountain Home, Pine Bluff, Searcy, Sylvan Hills^, West Memphis
6A-WEST Benton, El Dorado, Greenwood, Lake Hamilton, Little Rock Hall, Russellville, Sheridan, Siloam Springs
CLASS 5A
5A-EAST Batesville, Blytheville, Forrest City, Greene County Tech, Nettleton, Paragould, Valley View, Wynne
5A-WEST Alma, Clarksville, Farmington, Greenbrier, Harrison, Huntsville^, Morrilton, Vilonia
5A-CENTRAL Beebe, Little Rock Christian, Little Rock Fair, Little Rock Parkview, Maumelle, Pulaski Academy, Watson Chapel, White Hall
5A-SOUTH Camden Fairview, De Queen, Hope, Hot Springs, Hot Springs Lakeside, Little Rock McClellan, Magnolia, Texarkana*
CLASS 4A
1-4A Berryville, Gentry, Gravette, Green Forest^, Lincoln, Pea Ridge, Prairie Grove, Shiloh Christian
2-4A Bald Knob, Central Arkansas Christian, Heber Springs, Lonoke, Mills*, Riverview, Southside Batesville, Stuttgart 3-4A Brookland, Cave City, Gosnell, Highland, Jonesboro Westside, Pocahontas, Rivercrest^, Trumann
4-4A Dardanelle, Dover, Elkins^, Mena, Ozark, Pottsville, Subiaco Academy, Waldron
7-4A Arkadelphia, Ashdown, Bauxite, Benton Harmony Grove^, Fountain Lake, Joe T. Robinson, Malvern, Nashville
8-4A Crossett, DeWitt, Dumas, Hamburg, Helena-West Helena, Monticello, Star City, Warren
CLASS 3A
1-3A Booneville*, Cedarville, Charleston, Greenland, Lamar, Mansfield, Paris, West Fork
2-3A Cedar Ridge, Clinton, Harding Academy, Marshall, Melbourne, Mountain View, Rose Bud, Yellville-Summit 3-3A Corning, Harrisburg*, Hoxie, Manila, Newport, Osceola, Piggott, Walnut Ridge
4-3A Atkins, Baptist Prep*, Danville^, Glen Rose, Jessieville, Mayflower, Perryville, Two Rivers
5-3A Bismarck, Camden Harmony Grove, Centerpoint, Fouke, Genoa Central, Horatio, Prescott, Smackover
6-3A Barton, Drew Central, Episcopal Collegiate, Lake Village, McGehee, Palestine-Wheatley^, Pine Bluff Dollarway*, Rison^
CLASS 2A
3-2A Augusta, Cross County, East Poinsett County, Marked Tree, McCrory, Midland, Rector, Salem
4-2A Decatur, Hackett, Hector, Johnson County Westside, Lavaca, Magazine, Mountainburg, Western Yell County
5-2A Bigelow, Conway Christian, Cutter Morning Star, England, Magnet Cove, Mountain Pine, Poyen, Quitman
6-2A Brinkley, Carlisle, Clarendon, Des Arc, Earle, Hazen, Marianna, Marvell
7-2A Dierks, Foreman, Gurdon, Lafayette County, Mineral Springs, Mount Ida, Murfreesboro, Spring Hill
8-2A Bearden, Fordyce, Hampton, Hermitage, Junction City, Parkers Chapel, Strong, Woodlawn
^Moving up one classification from 2016-2018 cycle
*Moving down one classification from 2016-2018 cycle
