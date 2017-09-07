2018-2020 football conferences

A breakdown of the Arkansas high school football conference assignments for the 2018-2020 cycle, which were released Wednesday by the Arkansas Activities Association.

CLASS 7A

7A-CENTRAL Bryant, Cabot, Little Rock Catholic, Little Rock Central, Conway, Fort Smith Northside, Fort Smith South-side, North Little Rock

7A-WEST Bentonville, Bentonville West, Fayetteville, Rogers, Rogers Heritage, Springdale, Springdale Har-Ber, Van Buren

CLASS 6A

6A-EAST Jacksonville, Jonesboro, Marion, Mountain Home, Pine Bluff, Searcy, Sylvan Hills^, West Memphis

6A-WEST Benton, El Dorado, Greenwood, Lake Hamilton, Little Rock Hall, Russellville, Sheridan, Siloam Springs

CLASS 5A

5A-EAST Batesville, Blytheville, Forrest City, Greene County Tech, Nettleton, Paragould, Valley View, Wynne

5A-WEST Alma, Clarksville, Farmington, Greenbrier, Harrison, Huntsville^, Morrilton, Vilonia

5A-CENTRAL Beebe, Little Rock Christian, Little Rock Fair, Little Rock Parkview, Maumelle, Pulaski Academy, Watson Chapel, White Hall

5A-SOUTH Camden Fairview, De Queen, Hope, Hot Springs, Hot Springs Lakeside, Little Rock McClellan, Magnolia, Texarkana*

CLASS 4A

1-4A Berryville, Gentry, Gravette, Green Forest^, Lincoln, Pea Ridge, Prairie Grove, Shiloh Christian

2-4A Bald Knob, Central Arkansas Christian, Heber Springs, Lonoke, Mills*, Riverview, Southside Batesville, Stuttgart 3-4A Brookland, Cave City, Gosnell, Highland, Jonesboro Westside, Pocahontas, Rivercrest^, Trumann

4-4A Dardanelle, Dover, Elkins^, Mena, Ozark, Pottsville, Subiaco Academy, Waldron

7-4A Arkadelphia, Ashdown, Bauxite, Benton Harmony Grove^, Fountain Lake, Joe T. Robinson, Malvern, Nashville

8-4A Crossett, DeWitt, Dumas, Hamburg, Helena-West Helena, Monticello, Star City, Warren

CLASS 3A

1-3A Booneville*, Cedarville, Charleston, Greenland, Lamar, Mansfield, Paris, West Fork

2-3A Cedar Ridge, Clinton, Harding Academy, Marshall, Melbourne, Mountain View, Rose Bud, Yellville-Summit 3-3A Corning, Harrisburg*, Hoxie, Manila, Newport, Osceola, Piggott, Walnut Ridge

4-3A Atkins, Baptist Prep*, Danville^, Glen Rose, Jessieville, Mayflower, Perryville, Two Rivers

5-3A Bismarck, Camden Harmony Grove, Centerpoint, Fouke, Genoa Central, Horatio, Prescott, Smackover

6-3A Barton, Drew Central, Episcopal Collegiate, Lake Village, McGehee, Palestine-Wheatley^, Pine Bluff Dollarway*, Rison^

CLASS 2A

3-2A Augusta, Cross County, East Poinsett County, Marked Tree, McCrory, Midland, Rector, Salem

4-2A Decatur, Hackett, Hector, Johnson County Westside, Lavaca, Magazine, Mountainburg, Western Yell County

5-2A Bigelow, Conway Christian, Cutter Morning Star, England, Magnet Cove, Mountain Pine, Poyen, Quitman

6-2A Brinkley, Carlisle, Clarendon, Des Arc, Earle, Hazen, Marianna, Marvell

7-2A Dierks, Foreman, Gurdon, Lafayette County, Mineral Springs, Mount Ida, Murfreesboro, Spring Hill

8-2A Bearden, Fordyce, Hampton, Hermitage, Junction City, Parkers Chapel, Strong, Woodlawn

^Moving up one classification from 2016-2018 cycle

*Moving down one classification from 2016-2018 cycle