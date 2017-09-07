Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, September 07, 2017, 2:23 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas Supreme Court hears arguments in ex-lawmaker's suit over local project funding

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:33 p.m.


LITTLE ROCK— Arkansas Supreme Court justices are questioning just how specific lawmakers need to be in funding measures as they weigh a lawsuit that claims the Legislature is violating the constitution by sending money to regional agencies to be distributed around the state for local projects.

Justices heard oral arguments Thursday in a former state representative's lawsuit challenging $2.9 million that went toward one of eight planning districts in 2015. Mike Wilson said the money violates a constitutional ban on strictly local legislation and the constitution's requirement that budget measures state a distinct purpose.

Wilson was behind a lawsuit that prompted the court to strike down the Legislature directly funding local projects around the state with surplus money. Attorneys for the state and the district argued the grants are constitutional.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas Supreme Court hears arguments in ex-lawmaker's suit over local project funding

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online