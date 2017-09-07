Razorback fan base impress DE target Nick Fulwider and his mother

Arkansas defensive end target Nick Fulwider and his mother, Diahann were on Recruiting Thursday together for the second time to discuss the latest in Nick's recruiting. They visited the Hogs in June.

Diahann said the Razorback fan base was the best and Nick feels much the same.

Fulwider, 6-7, 245, 4.79 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Tyrone, (Ga.) Sandy Creek has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and others. He plans to make his last official visit to Fayetteville.

Razorback defensive line coach John Scott Jr. is Fulwider's lead recruiter.