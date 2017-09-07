Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, September 07, 2017, 11:51 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

The Recruiting Guy

Razorback fan base impress DE target Nick Fulwider and his mother

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 10:39 p.m.

assistant-john-scott-jr-coaches-during-arkansas-football-practice-on-saturday-april-8-2017-at-donald-w-reynolds-razorback-stadium-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Assistant John Scott Jr., coaches during Arkansas' football practice on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas defensive end target Nick Fulwider and his mother, Diahann were on Recruiting Thursday together for the second time to discuss the latest in Nick's recruiting. They visited the Hogs in June.

Diahann said the Razorback fan base was the best and Nick feels much the same.

Fulwider, 6-7, 245, 4.79 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Tyrone, (Ga.) Sandy Creek has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and others. He plans to make his last official visit to Fayetteville.

Razorback defensive line coach John Scott Jr. is Fulwider's lead recruiter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Razorback fan base impress DE target Nick Fulwider and his mother

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online