Police say 23-year-old man remains in critical condition after shooting in Arkansas

Police in eastern Arkansas say a man was critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 8:05 p.m. Wednesday to a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1800 block of East Jackson Avenue in West Memphis, according to a report.

At the scene, authorities found 23-year-old Matryne Vail suffering from an injury to his abdomen.

Vail was transported to Regional One Health in Memphis, where he remained in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The shooter is believed to have left the scene in a four-door gray sedan. He is described as a heavier-set black male who appeared to have long dreadlocks.