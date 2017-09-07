Prosecutors won't seek death penalty against former Arkansas police chief charged in fatal shooting

A former Arkansas police chief charged with capital murder won't face the death penalty, the prosecuting attorney said at a Wednesday hearing.

Grant Hardin, 48, of Garfield was arrested in the February death of James Appleton, 59, of Gateway, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Hardin was charged with capital murder, punishable with life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty, and is being held at the Benton County jail.

On Wednesday, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Stuart Cearley told Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green he will not seek the death penalty, the newspaper reported.

Appleton was shot in the head while he sat in a parked pickup Feb. 23, according to court documents. A witness told authorities he saw a white car, driven by Hardin, behind Appleton's pickup. The witness said Hardin's car passed the pickup and another vehicle, and he heard a loud bang.

The 48-year-old served two terns as constable for Benton County Disrict 1 and was police chief for Gateway. Hardin also worked for Northwest Arkansas Community Correction Center in Fayetteville, according to court documents.

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.