Friday, September 08, 2017, 11:44 a.m.

Arkansas man accused of setting 6 dumpster fires in little over month

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 10:58 a.m.

PHOTO BY MILLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE VIA THE TEXARKANA GAZETTE

Brandon Wright, 30, of Texarkana

An Arkansas man was arrested Wednesday after he ignited six dumpster fires near his apartment in a little over a month, according to the fire department.

The Texarkana Fire Department has responded to blazes at the Links Apartments at 333 Links Drive since the end of July, Fire Marshal Stephen Johnson told the Texarkana Gazette. Five of the six fires were lit in the same dumpster, he said.

On Wednesday, fire department officials who staked out the apartment complex watched 30-year-old Brandon Wright set a dumpster on fire, Johnson said. Wright reportedly lives at the complex.

The 30-year-old was arrested and booked into the Miller County jail on an arson charge, the paper reported.

tomrob says... September 8, 2017 at 11:11 a.m.

guy just needed a better hobby....

