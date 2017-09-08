Former Little Rock television reporter seeks love on dating show

A former Little Rock television reporter appeared on the FOX dating show Love Connection in an episode that aired Thursday night.

Justin Lewis, who previously was an on-air reporter for KATV, was one of three eligible bachelors who went on a blind date with contestant Valarie Biondi, a college recruiter.

Biondi ultimately chose none of the three bachelors, saying she would rather give up her chance at the show’s $10,000-cash prize than spend another night with any of them.

“You said you were getting closer,” host Andy Cohen said of Biondi’s blind date with Lewis.

“Well, his hand was around my waist,” she replied.

After Biondi walked out mid-date, Lewis ate a dinner of ribeye, gnocchi and shrimp alone.

"But you know what?" he said on the show. "That dinner was incredible."

The show, which airs Thursdays at 8 p.m., features single men and women going on blind dates and then speaking about the experience with Cohen.

Lewis joined KATV in 2012 as a reporter and later shifted to its advertising department before moving to Chicago in 2015, according to his website.