Friday, September 08, 2017, 5:54 p.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Judge blocks Dallas running back Elliott's 6-game suspension over domestic case

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:31 p.m.

file-this-is-an-aug-3-2017-file-photo-showing-dallas-cowboys-running-back-ezekiel-elliott-on-the-field-prior-to-the-pro-football-hall-of-fame-nfl-preseason-game-in-canton-ohio-the-nfl-says-commissioner-roger-goodell-was-aware-of-one-of-his-lead-investigators-view-that-ezekiel-elliott-shouldnt-be-disciplined-before-the-dallas-running-back-was-suspended-for-six-games-in-a-domestic-violence-case-league-spokesman-brian-mccarthy-on-friday-sept-1-2017-disputed-a-key-claim-in-a-lawsuit-filed-by-the-players-union-on-behalf-of-elliott-seeking-to-vacate-an-upcoming-ruling-on-an-appeal-ap-photodavid-richard-file

FILE - This is an Aug. 3, 2017, file photo showing Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on the field prior to the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game in Canton, Ohio. The NFL says Commissioner Roger Goodell was aware of one of his lead investigator's view that Ezekiel Elliott shouldn't be disciplined before the Dallas running back was suspended for six games in a domestic violence case. League spokesman Brian McCarthy on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, disputed a key claim in a lawsuit filed by the players' union on behalf of Elliott seeking to vacate an upcoming ruling on an appeal. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)


A federal judge has blocked Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension over a domestic violence case, setting the stage for a potentially lengthy legal fight with the NFL.

Last year's league rushing leader was already cleared to play in the opener against the New York Giants on Sunday night before the ruling by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant on Friday.

Mazzant agreed with union lawyers that Elliott didn't receive a "fundamentally fair" hearing in his appeal and he granted the NFL Players' Association request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction blocking the league's punishment.

Elliott was suspended by Commissioner Roger Goodell in August after the league concluded he had several physical confrontations last summer with Tiffany Thompson, a former girlfriend.

Prosecutors in Ohio didn't pursue the case, citing conflicting evidence. Elliott has denied Thompson's allegations.

