Home / Latest News /
Police: Man finds naked woman sleeping in his bed after break-in
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:06 p.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
ANDERSON, Calif. — California police say a man arriving home from work found a naked woman he did not know asleep in his bed.
The unidentified man told police the strange saga started Tuesday when he found a parcel ripped open on the porch of his home in Anderson about 150 miles north of Sacramento.
Once inside, he said he saw a sandwich with a bite taken and an open beer. A pack of cigarettes was missing.
Then he found the woman sleeping in his bed and called 911.
Police say 33-year-old Michelle Watkins got dressed, sat on the front porch until officers arrived and was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
She is being held on $25,000 bail.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Man finds naked woman sleeping in his bed after break-in
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
obbie says... September 8, 2017 at 12:21 p.m.
He called 911 after how much time?
( permalink | suggest removal )
TravisBickle says... September 8, 2017 at 12:54 p.m.
How come that never happens to me??!!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.