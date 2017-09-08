VIDEO: Prep Spotlight

FAYETTEVILLE -- On the stat sheet, it was simply a seven-yard reception.

But Kris Mulinga's catch was much more than that. The reception turned the momentum in Fayetteville's favor during last week's 22-17 win at Blue Springs, Mo., and gives the No. 3 Bulldogs confidence heading into tonight's home opener against No. 2 Bryant.

Mulinga has emerged as a playmaker and highlight maker as a senior receiver. He caught six passes for team-high 114 yards at Blue Springs after catching 10 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns during a preseason scrimmage at Greenwood.

Before catching the short pass, Blue Springs had momentum, a 9-3 lead and appeared like the more physical team through the first 15 minutes of action. But after catching the seven-yard pass on a quick out route, Mulinga turned up field and fought through a pair of defenders for a first down.

Mulinga made the play in front of the Fayetteville sideline, and it hyped his teammates into believing they could play a more physical game against a team the media had voted No. 1 in Missouri's largest classification. Even though Fayetteville is the the two-time defending state champions, the Bulldogs had a new coaching staff and many players making their first start. The combination was a team taking the field looking a bit timid.

But that feeling disappeared as Mulinga fought for that first down.

The Bulldogs became believers, and the Wildcats became doubters.

"I guess that's right. That's what that play did for us," said Fayetteville first-year coach Billy Dawson. "He was hit three yards short of the first down and ended up getting it. He got that by running through somebody and with second effort.

"A year ago, I'm not sure that that would have happened."

A year ago, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound Mulinga was simply a vertical threat with his 4.5 speed, but he transformed himself into a more versatile -- and powerful -- weapon during the offseason. He has a long, lean frame and doesn't look like a physically imposing receiver who would rather run over a defender than juke one. Dawson said it's because he runs "with his pads down" after the catch.

Defensive backs trying to tackle Mulinga high have looked like youth football players trying to stop a high school player by the way they've bounced off the big senior receiver.

"He's slick strong," said senior receiver Cody Gray. "He doesn't look that strong. He looks like a skeleton."

Mulinga's catch was the first of two during a 12-play, 86-yard drive that resulted in first downs. He also drew a pass interference call when a defender grabbed his jersey to prevent him from breaking free. Fayetteville finished off the drive with a touchdown pass from Darius Bowers to Jackson White to take a 10-9 lead.

While Mulinga's first reception helped swing momentum, his second on the drive was more highlight worthy as he hauled in his second one-handed catch of the season. Even though they've been playing together for months, Bowers is still surprised when Mulinga makes catches like that.

"I was rolling out and he had an out route," said Bowers, who was 7 of 8 passing on the drive. "I threw a bad throw and was like 'ahh,' like it was going to be incomplete, but no. He just one-hands it and gets a first down. He's amazing."

Bowers said Mulinga takes the pressure off of him as a first-year starting quarterback because Mulinga has the size and strength to get open at anytime and the quarterback has confidence his receiver will make the play.

Dawson and the rest of the coaching staff hasn't been surprised by Mulinga's play.

"Kris is not doing anything on Friday nights that he doesn't do every day in practice for us," Dawson said. "He's a workaholic who's done some things with his body to become a more physical player. He's decided that he can be more physical and as he gets more and more confident with that each week, he's only going to start doing it more and more."

Extra time in the weight room helped Mulinga gain more yards after the catch, but he said he needed to get better before the catch, too.

"Last year my route running was not that good," Mulinga said. "So this year, I tried to focus more on my routes to make it cleaner and not as loose and wild. I thought I've improved that a lot during the offseason with my footwork and stuff."

Going back to the momentum-changing catch, Mulinga said he had only one thing on his mind: Get a first down. That's why he lowered his shoulder pads and fought for those extra few yards. He didn't realize at the time that his effort to move the chains would be contagious and infect the rest of the team.

"I knew we needed the first down," Mulinga said. "On our first offensive drive, we fumbled so we had to bounce back on that drive. I just thought that I had to fight for the first down.

"Winning that game was really big for us. People were doubting us, but that gave us a lot of confidence that we can prove them wrong."

