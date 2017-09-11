Clarksville DT not short on athleticism

Clarksville sophomore defensive lineman Mike Powell is unknown to college recruiters, but that’s likely change in the near future.

Powell, 6-4, 298 pounds showed off his athleticism against Ozark on Friday with a 43-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-9.

“It’s reminisce of the fumblerooski, but it’s just like a quarterback sneak,” Clarksville coach Khris Buckner said. “We are asking him to do a lot of things from the backfield because he is so agile for his size.”

He has nine pancake blocks in 60 snaps as the blocking back and is a reason why the Panthers' offense is averaging 27.5 points a game.

“Big Mike has the God-given ability,” Buckner said. “He has the size, he has the strength. This guy in the weight room can absolutely just kill it.”

Powell, who recently turned 15 years old, is raw, but very talented.

“D-line wise he draws double and triple teams every time,” Buckner said. “He plays high at times. He’ll stand up and let those guys double and triple him, but there’s a lot of times he gets so much penetration on the backfield. He can manhandle people.”

Buckner said Powell is excellent in the classroom.

“He’s a smart kid, he’ll never have problems with his grades,” Buckner said.