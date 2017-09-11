Drugs found, man held after chase

A 38-year-old man faces multiple felony charges after police say they found him with cocaine, marijuana and prescription drugs, according to an arrest report.

Joshua Backus of Little Rock was arrested early Sunday at South Tyler and West 29th streets, according to an arrest report. The report said Backus was driving a vehicle when he was stopped for expired tags.

Police said Backus fled on foot and resisted when officers tried to take him into custody.

According to the report, Backus was in possession of marijuana, cocaine, Ecstasy, hydrocodone, oxycodone, alprazolam and Xanax. He was charged with possession of cocaine with purpose, possession of marijuana with purpose, fleeing, resisting arrest and five other felony charges related to drug possession, along with two other vehicle-related charges.

He was listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.

Man faces charge in assault of girl

A 35-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after authorities say he sexually assaulted a youth at a hotel, according to a police report.

According to an arrest report, Torell Caery went into a hotel room and crawled into a bed with a teenage girl. The report said Torell sexually assaulted the teenager and then fled the area. Police said Caery was arrested at 8115 Frenchmans Lane, but the report did not specity the hotel where the assault occurred.

According to the report, Caery was in possession of drugs when he was taken into custody.

Authorities charged Caery with second-degree sexual assault, possession of methamphetamine with purpose and residential burglary, according to the report.

Caery was held in the Pulaski County jail Sunday night.

Pregnant woman hit; man arrested

A North Little Rock man is accused of punching and kicking a pregnant woman carrying his child, according to a report.

Rayshaun Wilson, 36, was arrested at 4:23 a.m. Sunday and faces multiple felonies, including first-degree terroristic threatening, possession of a firearm by certain persons and third-degree domestic battery, the report said.

Officers were dispatched to 2700 East Lincoln Avenue for a report of a disturbance with a weapon, according to the report. When police arrived, they spoke with Lashynet Franklin, who said Wilson punched and kicked her. Franklin, who said she is five months' pregnant with Wilson's baby, told police he also tried to keep her inside, according to the report.

Franklin's mother told police that Wilson was armed with an AR-15 when he said "I'll shoot you in the head right here and now," according to the report. The report did not indicate who the reported comments were directed at.

Authorities took Wilson into custody after a standoff, and an AR-15 was found inside his residence on Lincoln Avenue, according to the report. Police reported that Franklin had a busted lip, marks on her neck and swelling around her eye and ear.

