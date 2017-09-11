Morning kickoff for Hogs-Aggies

— Arkansas and Texas A&M will get a rare early start for this year's Southwest Classic.

The game between the Razorbacks and Aggies will begin at 11 a.m. next Saturday. ESPN will televise the game.

It is only the second morning kickoff since Arkansas and Texas A&M began playing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in 2009. The last two games have had late start times, including an 8:15 p.m. kickoff last season.

The Razorbacks and Aggies - both 1-1 overall - have struggled early this season. Texas A&M blew a 34-point second half lead in a 45-44 loss at UCLA in its opener and scored 10 points late to beat Nicholls State 24-14 on Saturday. Arkansas lost 28-7 to TCU at home over the weekend.

Texas A&M is scheduled to host Louisiana-Lafayette this week, while the Razorbacks have the week off. The Southwest Classic will serve as the SEC opener for both teams.

The Aggies have won all five games in the series since joining the SEC, including three straight at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium where the teams are scheduled to play through 2024. The 2012 and 2013 games were moved to the teams' campuses after Texas A&M's change in conferences.