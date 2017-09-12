2 arrested after man loses consciousness in fight in central Arkansas, police say

A man and a woman were arrested Sunday night after a fight in Jacksonville, according to police reports.

Jacksonville police were dispatched at 7:14 p.m. to Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home at 1504 N. J.P. Wright Loop Road, where they found James Lauderdale on the ground, according to a report. Lauderdale had bruising around his eyes and blood coming from his mouth, according to the report.

Emergency medical personnel said Lauderdale lost consciousness for a short period of time, the report said.

Police arrested Bobby Sweet, 44, of Excelsior Springs, Mo., in the assault on Lauderdale, the report said. Lauderdale told police that Sweet threw the first punch, and that Sweet and other people hit him until someone stopped them. Witnesses said they saw Sweet throw punches, according to the report.

Gina Harrison, 39, of England was also arrested, the report said. Alyssa Lewis told police that she saw Harrison kick Lauderdale in the head and back, the report said. According to the report, Lewis also said Harrison made a threat against her.

Authorities charged Sweet with second-degree battery, according to the report. Harrison was charged with second-degree battery and terroristic threatening.

It was unclear Monday night if more arrests were made in the incident.

Metro on 09/12/2017