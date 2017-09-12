Teen sought in W. Memphis homicide

WEST MEMPHIS -- Police are searching for a West Memphis youth they say was captured on a convenience store surveillance camera fatally shooting a man Saturday evening.

Authorities issued a first-degree murder warrant for Dequaris Adair, 17, Monday, said Capt. Joe Baker of the West Memphis Police Department.

Adair is accused of shooting Frank Williams of West Memphis at the Citgo at 300 S. Avalon St. after Adair walked into the station and saw him. Williams' age was not available, police said.

Baker said video from a surveillance camera inside the store shows Adair pull a handgun from the waistband of his pants when he recognized Williams. The two had an "ongoing feud," Baker said.

"They exchanged a look and [Adair] pulls the gun out," Baker said. "The victim rushes him in an apparent attempt to knock the gun away. It doesn't work."

Williams was shot in the head with a large caliber handgun, Baker said.

It is the seventh homicide of 2017 in the Crittenden County town of 25,284.

