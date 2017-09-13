Police: 5 people from Houston arrested in burglary at central Arkansas Walgreens

Five Houston residents have been arrested in a burglary early Wednesday at a Maumelle Walgreens, police said.

Those arrested were Tyrone Tramer, 31; Saleta Winn, 29; Malik Johnson, 19; Deanthony Roquemore, 20; and Ebony Kiffa, 30.

All face charges of commercial burglary, possession of instruments of a crime, possession of prescription drugs with intent to deliver, theft of property and fleeing, records show.

The Maumelle Police Department responded around 4 a.m. to a burglary alarm at the Walgreens location at the intersection of Arkansas 100 and Odom Boulevard, according to a news release.

At the scene, officers noticed the store’s front door damaged and a lone vehicle — a silver Nissan Rogue with Texas plates — sitting in the parking lot.

The Nissan then sped away, and a chase reportedly ensued for a short distance before one burglar exited the car and ran.

Three others inside the vehicle were arrested at that point, and authorities began canvassing the area for the remaining two linked to the burglary, the release states.

At 6:17 a.m., the fourth person was taken into custody, police said. The fifth was arrested about an hour later.

The break-in was the second reported at a central Arkansas pharmacy Wednesday morning. Little Rock police responded about 5 a.m. to a burglary at the Walgreens inside the Doctors Building, which is located north of Interstate 630 at 500 S. University Ave.