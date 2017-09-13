Arkansas man urinated on, choked, raped woman he held captive for days, police say

A woman was beaten and raped multiple times by a man who held her captive over the weekend in Arkansas, she told police.

Quinton A. Fisher, 24, of Springdale was arrested Monday on multiple charges: three counts of rape as well as one count each of first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree false imprisonment and aggravated assault on a household member.

The victim told police that she had stayed with Fisher on Friday night at his home on Black Oak Avenue in Springdale, noting that “everything was good” between her and Fisher at that time.

Fisher’s demeanor changed when he awoke the victim Saturday morning, grabbed her by her hair and dragged her to the floor, she said.

Fisher accused the victim of cheating on him, the report states. The woman denied the accusation.

Police said Fisher then urinated on her before raping her — all the while reportedly choking her to prevent her from breathing.

The victim repeatedly tried to tell Fisher to stop but he continued, and her only means of communication was taken away, the report states. Officers said the woman’s clothes were also taken from her.

On multiple occasions over the weekend, Fisher reportedly made the victim go to a family member’s house, where he dragged her to the ground, struck her and raped her. It was not immediately clear who the relative was.

Fisher also “pinched, bit, slapped and squeezed the victim’s jaw shut” in a bedroom and outside at the home Sunday, according to the report.

Fisher reportedly threatened to burn the woman’s house down with her child inside if she screamed or told family members of the assault.

On Monday, the victim was able to leave when someone intervened, police said.

Officers noted that the victim had bite marks on her arm and sore ribs as well as scratches and bruises on her collarbone.

During a search of Fisher’s home, authorities found a red substance that appeared to be blood on the carpet as well as an odor of urine coming from the carpet and a backpack. Nearly 5 grams of marijuana was also discovered.

Records show Fisher remained at the Washington County jail as of Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $100,000 bond. He had a court date set for that day.