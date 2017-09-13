Bitten while confronting shoplifter at Little Rock store, employee tells police

An employee at a store in Little Rock’s South Main district told police that she was bitten while confronting someone who concealed a shirt while browsing inside the business.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called to a robbery that happened around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday at South Main Creative at 1600 Main St., according to a report.

One of two people who entered the store to browse clothes had hidden a shirt under her jacket, prompting the 53-year-old store worker to confront her, the employee told police.

Authorities say that the shoplifter refused to take the shirt out of her jacket and started fighting to get away, at one point biting the employee on her right hand.

An officer noted a round cut on the knuckle of the victim’s right hand.

The shoplifter then dropped her wallet, which contained her Social Security card, and headed west from the store with the shirt valued at $50. It was later recovered.

The report named a suspect, though her name did not appear in jail records as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police noted that pictures of the shoplifting were available and would be given to detectives. Surveillance footage from inside the business was also reportedly available.