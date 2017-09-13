HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Week 3 schedule — All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Friday’s games

CLASS 7A

Conway at Bentonville

Lake Hamilton at Bryant

LR Fair at Cabot

Dallas Bishop Dunne at Fayetteville

Rogers Heritage at Fort Smith Southside

West Memphis at LR Central

Bentonville West at Muskogee, Okla.

LR Parkview at North Little Rock

St. Louis Normandy at Rogers

Jenks (Okla.) at Springdale Har-Ber

CLASS 6A

Magnolia at El Dorado

LR Catholic at Jonesboro

LR McClellan at LR Hall

Blytheville at Marion

Batesville at Mountain Home

Fort Smith Northside at Pine Bluff

Springdale at Russellville

Morrilton at Searcy

Van Buren at Siloam Springs

Camden Fairview at Texarkana

CLASS 5A

Greenwood at Alma

Wynne at Beebe

Dardanelle at Clarksville

Benton at Greenbrier

Kennett (Mo.) at Greene County Tech

Prescott at Hope, 7:30 p.m.

Malvern at Hot Springs Lakeside

Harrison at LR Christian

Mills at Maumelle

Trumann at Paragould

De Queen at Poteau, Okla., 7:30 p.m.

Bossier City (La.) Parkway at Pulaski Academy, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Jacksonville at Sylvan Hills

Booneville at Vilonia

Warren at Watson Chapel

Sheridan at White Hall

CLASS 4A

Hot Springs at Arkadelphia

Green Forest at Berryville

Manila at Brookland

Hoxie at Cave City

McGehee at Crossett

Bauxite at Dumas

Jay (Okla.) at Gravette

Ashdown at Hamburg

Forrest City at Helena-West Helena

Harding Academy at Heber Springs

Valley View at Highland

Elkins at Huntsville

Nashville at Idabel (Okla.), 7:30 p.m.

Baptist Prep at Joe T. Robinson

Mansfield at Lincoln

Newport at Lonoke

Waldron at Mena

Fordyce at Monticello

Charleston at Ozark

Farmington at Pea Ridge

Osceola at Pocahontas

Shiloh Christian at Pottsville

Nettleton at Star City

DeWitt at Stuttgart

Panama (Okla.) at Subiaco Academy

Prairie Grove at West Fork

OPEN Pine Bluff Dollarway

CLASS 3A

Yellville-Summit at Atkins

Riverview at Bald Knob

Midland at Cedar Ridge

Pocola (Okla.) at Cedarville

Central Arkansas Christian at Clinton

Hermitage at Drew Central

England at Episcopal Collegiate

Dierks at Fouke, 7:30 p.m.

Camden Harmony Grove at Glen Rose

Gentry at Greenland

Foreman at Horatio, 7:30 p.m.

Haynesville (La.) at Junction City, 7:30 p.m.

Brookland at Manila

Strong at Marianna

Quitman at Marshall

Bigelow at Mayflower

Salem at Melbourne

Gosnell at Rivercrest

Fountain Lake at Smackover

Jessieville at Two Rivers

Harrisburg at Walnut Ridge

CLASS 2A

Gurdon at Bearden

Augusta at Carlisle

Rose Bud at Conway Christian

Southside Batesville at Cross County

Bismarck at Cutter Morning Star

Brinkley at Des Arc

Mountain View at Earle

Corning at East Poinsett County

Barton at Hazen

Paris at Hector

Parkers Chapel at Lafayette County

Dover at Lavaca

Benton Harmony Grove at Magnet Cove

Jonesboro Westside at Marked Tree

McCrory at Marvell

Centerpoint at Mineral Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Mount Ida

Danville at Mountainburg

Hampton at Murfreesboro

Clarendon at Palestine-Wheatley

Perryville at Poyen

Piggott at Rector

Lake Village at Rison

Genoa Central at Spring Hill

Mountain Pine at Woodlawn

OPEN Decatur, Johnson County Westside

High school coaches

CALL US

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411.

We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances.

The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.

Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@arkansasonline.com.

Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.