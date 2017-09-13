Police: Little Rock man kicks out patrol car window as officers struggle with his wife

After being placed in a police vehicle, a Little Rock man kicked out a window as officers struggled with his wife and took her to the ground Tuesday night, according to a report.

Around 9:10 p.m., Little Rock officers spotted a black 2015 Chevrolet pickup heading north at 90 mph on Interstate 430, the report said. Police stopped the pickup just south of the Shackleford Road exit.

The driver, 26-year-old Zachary Ryan Keltner, reportedly told the officer he didn't have his license. He was handcuffed and placed him in the back of a patrol unit.

While Keltner was in the car, his passenger, 32-year-old Jessica Leona Keltner Burroughs of Little Rock, got out of the pickup, police said.

Burroughs is Keltner's wife, police said. An object was sticking out of her back pocket, and she told officers it was a pipe.

Then, Burroughs reportedly "shoved" her hand into her pants, and officers grabbed her arms, the report said. As they struggled, police pulled Burroughs to the ground.

While police tried to handcuff Burroughs, Zachary Keltner reportedly kicked out the rear window and window cage of the police car. Police held him at gunpoint until more officers arrived.

Police said they found drugs on Burroughs and a small bag with green leafy matter in the driver's seat of the pickup.

Keltner was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, drug possession and speeding. Burroughs was charged with felony drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and resisting arrest.

Keltner was listed as an inmate at the Pulaski County jail as of 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Burroughs was not.