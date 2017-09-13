State Sports Briefs

GOLF

Arkansas Tech men win in Missouri

The Arkansas Tech University men's team won The Mule Invitational in Warrensburg, Mo., on Tuesday.

The Wonder Boys finished with an 857 (285-291-281), finishing 14 strokes ahead of Central Oklahoma. Henderson State University finished third with an 872 (287-289-296). Harding University was 11th with a 895 (298-290-307).

Individually, Putter Srinoon won the title with a 211 (72-71-68) by defeating Harding's Mason Banger (72-69-70) and Henderson State's Nick Shaprio (67-71-73) in a playoff. Arkansas Tech's Luke Cornett finished sixth with a 214 (71-71-72).

Arkansas Tech women finish sixth in Indiana

The Arkansas Tech women's team finished sixth at the Indy Invitational in Carmel, Ind.

The Golden Suns shot a 613 (308-305) in the two rounds to finish 25 shots back of Indianapolis, which won with a 588 (292-296). Missouri-St. Louis (597) was second followed by Dallas Baptist (602), Grand Valley State (604) and Central Oklahoma (611).

Individually, Arkansas Tech's Peerada Piddon (75-74) finished tied for eighth.

UCA women finish 18th in New Mexico

The University of Central Arkansas women's team finished 18th at the Dick McGuire Invitational on Tuesday in Albuquerque, N.M.

The Bears finished with a 920 (301-308-311). Oklahoma State won the tournament with an 863 (291-284-288). Northwestern was second with an 865 (290-288-287).

Individually, Fernanda Lira shot a 220 (73-74-73) to finish 25th overall.

UAM men fourth in Oklahoma

The University of Arkansas-Monticello men's team finished fourth at the Great American Conference Preview in Oklahoma City. Southern Arkansas University was sixth.

The Boll Weevils finished with an 842 (272-285-285), and the Muleriders were sixth with an 847 (276-280-291). Oklahoma Christian won with an 284. Southeastern Oklahoma State and Southern Nazarene were tied for second with an 828.

Individually, Southern Arkansas' Kade Johnson finished tied for fourth with a 202 (68-66-68). Arkansas-Monticello's Joseph Lemieux (68-68-74) and Stephane Perrin (66-75-69) finished tied for 12th with a 210.

Henderson State women second in Oklahoma

The Henderson State women's team finished second in a playoff to Southwestern Oklahoma State at the Northeastern State Classic in Tahlequah, Okla.

The Lady Reddies finished tied for first with Missouri Western and Southeastern Oklahoma with a 614, but Southwestern Oklahoma won the three-team, sudden-death playoff.

Southern Arkansas (644) finished eighth, Harding (645) finished ninth and the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (667) finished 13th.

Individually, Henderson State's Luisa Gartmann finished third with a 149 (75-74), six strokes back of Shi Quin Ong of Missouri Western. Harding's Kiera Smith (76-77) and Henderson State's Taylor Loeb (78-75) were tied for 12th.

SOCCER

JBU's Nealon earns NAIA honor

John Brown University's Sienna Nealon was named NAIA women's Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Nealon had two game-winning goals in three victories last week. She finished the week with with three goals and one assist.

Lyon women beat Harris-Stowe

The Lyon College women's team defeated Harris-Stowe 1-0 on Tuesday in St. Louis.

Edith Flores scored her first goal of the season in the game's 72nd minute with Joyce Barbosa assisting.

Lyon (1-3-1 overall, 1-0 American Midwest Conference) had 13 shots on goal. Goalkeeper Claire Coley made four saves.

Lyon men take victory

Trace Gary and Omar Fabila scored goals 18 minutes apart to lift Lyon College to a 2-0 victory over Harris-Stowe in St. Louis.

Lyon (2-3-1, 1-0 American Midwest Conference) received two saves from Gianni Santin.

VOLLEYBALL

Harding sweeps Henderson

Harding defeated Henderson State 25-20, 25-19, 25-14 on Tuesday night in Searcy.

Harding (10-0, 1-0 Great American Conference) was led by Emily Clayton, who had 11 kills. Rachel Heussner had 33 assists and Taylor Lake had 18 digs.

Henderson State (5-3, 0-1) was led by Courtney Bolf, who had eight kills. Sariah Boney had 13 assists and 21 digs.

UAFS' Kelley wins conference honor

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith's Susannah Kelley was named setter of the week by the Heartland Conference on Tuesday.

Kelley had 175 assists and averaged 13.4 assists per set in the Lady Lions' four matches against Tiffin, Treveca Nazarene, West Georgia and Bellarmine. She also had 39 digs, averaging 3 digs per set along with 8 kills.

Sports on 09/13/2017