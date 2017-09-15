22-year-old Arkansas woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on highway

State police say a 22-year-old Arkansas woman was killed after she drove into the path of a pickup headed in the opposite direction Friday morning.

Ashley Nicole Wilson of El Dorado was traveling east in a 2001 Volvo sedan on U.S. Highway 82 in Union County shortly before 7:30 a.m. when she drove left of the road's center, according to a preliminary crash report.

That put her in the path of a 2016 Ford F-150 headed west on the highway, which reportedly hit the Volvo in the westbound traffic lane.

State police said the pickup's driver, 74-year-old Charlie H. Smith of Monticello, was injured in the crash.

Conditions at the time of the wreck were reportedly clear and dry.

According to preliminary state police data, Wilson's death is at least the 342nd on Arkansas roads so far this year.