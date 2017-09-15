Armed robberies reported at 3 gas stations in 1 Arkansas city in 1 day, police say

Subscribe Register Login

Friday, September 15, 2017, 6:40 p.m.

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 6:23 p.m.

police-released-these-surveillance-images-from-the-thursday-sept-15-2017-robberies-of-shell-and-ez-mart-gas-stations

PHOTO BY HOT SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police released these surveillance images from the Thursday, Sept. 15, 2017, robberies of Shell and EZ Mart gas stations.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Three gas stations in one Arkansas city were robbed in one day, and authorities are investigating whether they are connected.

According to a Hot Springs Police Department news release, the first robbery occurred in Hot Springs around 3:50 a.m. Thursday, when a male assailant entered the Valero gas station at 4749 Central Ave. He was reportedly carrying a weapon and demanded money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The second holdup was at the Shell gas station at 1600 Malvern Ave. around 9:45 p.m., police said. Two robbers entered the gas station carrying weapons, the release stated.

Less than an hour later, an EZ Mart gas station at 4600 Central Ave. was reportedly robbed. Again, the two people walked in carrying weapons, police said.

In both of the later instances, the robbers demanded cash and fled, according to the news release. Hot Springs police said they believe the same people held up both of those gas stations.

The investigations into all three robberies are ongoing.

