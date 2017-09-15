Home / Latest News /
Stranger demanded money for dropped iPhone, then followed her home, Little Rock woman tells police
By Emma Pettit
A Little Rock woman told police that a stranger picked up her dropped iPhone on Thursday and demanded she pay $100 to get it back, then followed her when she refused.
Police were sent around 4:50 p.m. to a home in the 3500 block of Zion Street to speak with a woman who said she was just robbed, according to a police report.
The 20-year-old told officers that she was walking out of the Wal-Mart at 2700 S. Shackleford Road when she realized she dropped her iPhone. She said a stranger approached her and said he found the cellphone, then asked for $100 before he would give it back, the woman told police.
The two argued until the 20-year-old turned to leave the Wal-Mart without her phone, said Sgt. Jonathan Prater with the Little Rock Police Department.
As the 20-year-old drove home, the stranger and another person tailed her in a silver Ford F-150, police said.
At her residence, the strangers demanded the money again, and the 20-year-old repeated her refusal, the report said.
The female stranger then shoved the 20-year-old to the ground, and the robbers fled west on 36th Street, police said.
No suspects were identified on the report.
