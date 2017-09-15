Home / Latest News /
Man escapes Arkansas jail for second time in 5 weeks
This article was published today at 5:28 p.m.
- Comments (3)
A man has escaped from an Arkansas jail for the second time in five weeks, authorities say.
The Cross County sheriff's office wrote on social media about 4:45 p.m. Friday that Bryan Baldwin, 43, had escaped the jail during "outside yard call." He was reportedly helped by eight other inmates.
Baldwin previously escaped while officers were booking him on a DWI charge at the jail Aug. 7, County Sheriff J. R. Smith said.
He was reportedly arrested Monday at a home in St. Francis County and taken to the Cross County jail, where he was booked at 11:51 a.m.
In the Facebook post, authorities wrote that Baldwin is not considered armed or dangerous but should not be approached.
The sheriff's office said it is requesting that the U.S. Marshals Service help in the search and that the other eight inmates will be charged with assisting in the escape.
Comments on: Man escapes Arkansas jail for second time in 5 weeks
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
FoxFifty says... September 15, 2017 at 5:56 p.m.
Find him and hire him as chief of security.
( permalink | suggest removal )
gohogs17 says... September 15, 2017 at 6:09 p.m.
Are the guards asleep?
( permalink | suggest removal )
LR1955 says... September 15, 2017 at 6:13 p.m.
The guards are dumb!
( permalink | suggest removal )
