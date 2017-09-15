Three inmates injured in disturbance at Arkansas prison

A late-night disturbance at an Arkansas prison left three inmates with injuries requiring treatment at a hospital, authorities said.

A spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Correction said in an email that the disturbance at the Cummins Unit in Grady started around 11 p.m. Thursday in one housing area.

"An as yet undetermined number of inmates were involved in breaking windows and damaging surveillance equipment within the housing area/barracks," spokesman Solomon Graves wrote. "Correctional officers were able to regain control of the situation."

The three inmates who were injured were not identified, and the extent and nature of their injuries wasn't detailed. The statement said they were taken to "area hospitals" to be treated, and it noted that no guards were hurt.

Arkansas State Police and the prisons agency are each conducting investigations.