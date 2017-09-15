OBU puts it together in victory

Ouachita Baptist’s 38-10 victory at Southwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday was a classic case of the Tigers employing a “bendbut-don’t break” defense.

SWOSU held a 23-13 advantage in first downs and outgained the Tigers by 102 yards, but poor field position and failing to convert on fourth-down plays doomed the Bulldogs.

“Our field position was so good that we were able to convert on a lot of short drives,” OBU Coach Todd Knight said. “And our defense did a good job of not allowing them to get into the end zone.”

After the Bulldogs tied the game at 10-10 five minutes into the second half, OBU sophomore Allie Freeman returned the ensuing kickoff 78 yards to the SWOSU 7. Three plays later, the Tigers scored and held the lead for good.

“We have two very good return guys and you don’t always know who to kick it to,” Knight said. “[SWOSU] was unable to kick it very deep. Allie did a good job of running and we did a good job of blocking. It was a huge play.”

Although the Bulldogs outgained the Tigers 452-350, Southwestern was only 5 of 16 on third-down conversions and 0 of 5 on fourth-down tries. OBU also posted six sacks for a combined 43 lost yards.

Tigers quarterback Austin Warford (13 of 20) threw for 118 yards and ran for 79 more. Drew Harris ran only six times, but he scored on runs of 3, 1 and 51 yards to finish with 67 yards.

OBU (2-0) has won five consecutive game dating back to last season. The Tigers also have won six consecutive games against opponents from Oklahoma. Their last loss to an Oklahoma school was a 45-38 loss at Southeastern Oklahoma State, the Tigers’ opponent Saturday.

“I really haven’t paid attention to the winning streak,” Knight said. “A different team, a different year. … We’re just trying to stay consistent and levelheaded.”

Record-tying job

Cua’ Rose was a thorn in Henderson State’s side last week.

Rose, a 5-10 junior from McGehee who played his final two high school seasons for Springdale, tied an Arkansas Tech and Great American Conference single-game record with three interceptions against the Reddies in Arkadelphia.

“He’s been doing a great job for us since he got here,” Tech Coach Raymond Monica said. “He has always made plays for us.”

Rose tied the school record previously shared by Patrick Pesnell (Oct. 23, 1999, against Arkansas-Monticello) and Paul Thompson (Oct. 22, 2012, against Southern Arkansas).

Rose also had six tackles in Tech’s 26-3 victory. He was named the GAC’s Defensive Player of the Week. Rose has intercepted four passes in the Wonder Boys’ first two games and has 15 tackles.

His interception at midfield in the season-opener came on SAU’s next-to-last possession and all but assured Tech of a victory.

“He came up with the big play when we needed it,” Monica said. “And he’s not just coming up with interceptions. He’s steady with his tackles and he understands the game.”

Back to form

Hampered by an ankle injury for most of the 2016 season, Davondrick Lison looked as if he was at full strength for Southern Arkansas on Saturday.

Lison, a 6-2 junior defensive end from McGehee, recorded 11 tackles, forced a fumble and returned a blocked punt 2 yards for a touchdown in a 35-24 victory over Harding. Lison was selected as the Great American Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

Two years ago, Lison led the Muleriders in sacks (nine) and in quarterback hurries (10), but he managed only 15 tackles in all of 2016.

“He suffered a high ankle sprain early in the season and was hobbled all year,” SAU Coach Bill Keopple said. “He’s back, he’s healed and he’s playing well. … Any time you have some guys with his athletic ability on the field, it’s a plus. We’re glad to have him back.”

Running, gunning

University of Arkansas at Monticello quarterback Cole Sears ran 18 times for 78 yards in the Boll Weevils’ 37-35 victory at Northwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday, which is something Coach Hud Jackson would normally not want to see.

“I’d probably not want to see him do that every week, but Northwestern allowed us to do that,” Jackson said. “He ran for four touchdowns and he didn’t take a lot of hits. … We took advantage of it.”

Sears, a 6-3 junior from Hoxie, passed for 230 yards for the second consecutive week and was in on all five of the Weevils’ touchdowns. His touchdown runs came from 2, 7, 16 and 4 yards. He also had a 4-yard scoring pass to Warren Leapheart. Sears has five rushing touchdowns this season, matching his 2016 total.

Sears also caught one pass for 27 yards Saturday.

Sears shared the Great American Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors with Southern Nazarene quarterback Jacob Spady (211 yards passing, 107 yards rushing).

Red-zone threat

Southern Arkansas tight end Tanner Hudson tied a career high with three touchdowns in the Muleriders’ 35-24 victory over Harding. Hudson now has 22 career touchdowns.

“He’s tall, long and athletic,” Muleriders Coach Bill Keopple said. “He can run and he’s got outstanding hands. When we get inside the 20, he’s a prime target because he causes so many matchup problems. He’s a nightmare to cover in the red zone.”

Hudson, a 6-5, 239-pound senior from Camden, Tenn., leads the Muleriders with 14 receptions and 126 yards this season. He had six catches for 53 yards against Harding.

End of skids

Arkansas-Monticello won on the road for the first time since Oct. 25, 2014, a 44-37 victory at Southern Nazarene. The Weevils’ victory snapped a 12-game road losing streak and gave Coach Hud Jackson something to build on.

In the past three seasons, the Boll Weevils are 3-9 in games decided by seven or fewer points.

“We’ve had leads late in games but we just didn’t know how to finish,” Jackson said. “It felt really good to finally have one go our way. “

Southern Arkansas stopped an 11-game losing streak to Harding with its 35-24 victory. The Muleriders, who have won 20 of their past 23 home games, had not defeated Harding in Magnolia since 1993.

Arkansas Tech’s victory at Henderson ended a six-game losing streak to the Reddies.

Extra points

Arkansas Tech is ranked No. 19 in this week’s American Football Coaches Association poll. It is the first time the Wonder Boys have been ranked since Week 7 of the 2015 season. … Arkansas-Monticello Coach Hud Jackson says linebacker Ja’lon Watts may be lost for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Watts, a 5-9 senior from Gonzales, La., had 17 tackles and 1 interception through the first 2 games. … Southern Arkansas may be without linebackers Corey Jenkins and Malik Preston for Saturday’s game with Southwestern Oklahoma State. Muleriders Coach Bill Keopple said Jenkins, a senior from Newton, Texas, suffered a foot injury and was “in a boot.” Preston, a junior from Shreveport, was waiting on results of a MRI test on his knee.