Sex offender accused of exposing himself near sleeping 8-year-old at Arkansas residence

Arkansas authorities say they have arrested a sex offender accused of exposing himself near a boy, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Friday.

Hot Springs police arrested Timothy Neal Watts, 37, around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, after receiving a report from the Child Abuse Hotline about a crime involving an 8-year-old boy.

The boy said he was sleeping when he awoke and saw the man leaning over him, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper. The man was said to be playing with his “middle part” while his pants were unzipped, according to the affidavit.

Watts, who faces a charge of sexual indecency with a child, is being held at Garland County jail in lieu of $2,500 bond. He has a previous conviction in Louisiana of attempted indecent behavior with juveniles and is listed on the Garland County sex offender registry.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 26.

Click here to read the full story in the Sentinel-Record.