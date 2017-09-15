Pizza restaurant apologizes, plans new drink after Arkansas State fans upset by Razorback Punch

A newly opened location of a pizza chain made some Arkansas State fans upset this week after customers discovered the Jonesboro business was serving Razorback Punch.

“What the howl … in Red Wolf Country!?!” a customer exclaimed in a post on Facebook, attaching a photo of the offending U.S. Pizza menu item.

It showed Razorback Punch, a drink made up of Bacardi Superior Rum, Myer’s Dark Rum and fresh tropical juices. “GO HOGS!” the menu proclaimed at the end of the description.

The restaurant that recently opened in Jonesboro, home to Arkansas State's flagship campus, issued an apology Thursday. The next morning, employees began making plans for a new drink: Red Wolf Punch.

Area manager Mark Lukas said he hopes to begin serving it over the weekend.

The drink will include vodka and tropical juice, but one commenter on Facebook suggested a different ingredient: saltwater.